Brokerages Set Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $142.24

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.88.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $154.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

