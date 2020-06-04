Brokerages Set Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Target Price at $380.78

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.78.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

ROP stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.89. 22,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,362. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $404.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.45 and a 200-day moving average of $350.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

