Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given New GBX 1,460 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,490 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRBY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,776 ($23.36) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 959 ($12.62) to GBX 983 ($12.93) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,711.44 ($22.51).

Burberry Group stock remained flat at $GBX 1,640 ($21.57) during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,215,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,403.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,767.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

