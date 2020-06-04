Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 131 ($1.72) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 246 ($3.24).

CNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.50 ($2.26).

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 129.50 ($1.70). 1,018,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The firm has a market cap of $763.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.69. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

