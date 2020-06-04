Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Receives $16.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CAL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. 61,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Caleres has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $343.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $19,271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

