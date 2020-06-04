Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.22

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.22 and traded as low as $35.50. Capita shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 20,845,278 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 68.43 ($0.90).

The company has a market capitalization of $645.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Capita (LON:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Analysts expect that Capita PLC will post 1289.9999925 EPS for the current year.

In other Capita news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 13,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,699.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

