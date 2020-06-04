Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Castellum stock remained flat at $$19.30 on Thursday. 1,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Castellum has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Get Castellum alerts:

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.