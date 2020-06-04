Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Castellum stock remained flat at $$19.30 on Thursday. 1,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Castellum has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $19.30.
Castellum Company Profile
