Castleark Management LLC Acquires 62,610 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,610 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 73,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 76,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 853.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 68,405 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 329,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

SPGI stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.43. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

