Castleark Management LLC Buys 256,200 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1,872.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 827,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736,279. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

