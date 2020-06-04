Castleark Management LLC Buys 60,290 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.45% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

