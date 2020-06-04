Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.17. 1,391,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average is $310.46. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,600 shares of company stock worth $115,907,711. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

