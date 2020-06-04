Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 267,970 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 414,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,289 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $100.96. 5,520,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,228. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

