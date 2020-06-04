Castleark Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 399,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 108,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.61, for a total value of $3,014,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,934,494.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

VRTX traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.42. 75,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,755. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

