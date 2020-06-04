Castleark Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,168,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $310.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,463. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $242.50 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

