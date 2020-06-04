Castleark Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,990 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,888,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.78.

NYSE:BURL traded down $6.83 on Thursday, hitting $210.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

