Castleark Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

