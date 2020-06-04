Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,713.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lam Research worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 96,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.19. 1,397,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $172.38 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.23. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

