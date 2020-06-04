Castleark Management LLC Invests $8.78 Million in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 117,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,555,000 after acquiring an additional 828,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,425,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10,929.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $19,418,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $17,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.29. 437,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

