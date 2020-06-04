Castleark Management LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.78. 57,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,214. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

