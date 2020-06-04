Castleark Management LLC Sells 18,620 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,573,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,901,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $240.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.