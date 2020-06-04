Castleark Management LLC Sells 26,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $488,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.24.

ILMN stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.09. 692,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,703. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

