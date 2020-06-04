Castleark Management LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Repligen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded down $5.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.93. 31,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,729 shares of company stock worth $14,580,292. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

