Castleark Management LLC Sells 7,870 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASML by 145.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 36.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,594,000 after purchasing an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after acquiring an additional 388,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.64. 673,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,593. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $188.11 and a 12-month high of $347.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

