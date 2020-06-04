Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,732,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $349.47. 8,174,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,383,293. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $367.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

