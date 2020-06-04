Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,937,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,005 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $100,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after purchasing an additional 637,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after buying an additional 581,951 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after buying an additional 549,881 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CTLT stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.