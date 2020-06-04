CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.46. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 19,100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.24.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

