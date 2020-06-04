Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

UNP stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.51. The stock had a trading volume of 286,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

