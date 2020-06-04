CFun 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded down 89.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. CFun has a market capitalization of $5,890.22 and $1.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CFun has traded 89.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CFun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CFun alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00177695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00123931 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com

CFun Coin Trading

CFun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CFun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CFun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.