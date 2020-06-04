ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Altai Capital Management L.P.

Altai Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399,454 shares during the quarter. ChannelAdvisor comprises approximately 22.8% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altai Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.40% of ChannelAdvisor worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 10,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,365. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

