ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 10,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,365. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.