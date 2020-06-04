Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 594,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 197,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.93, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. FBR & Co cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

