Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 5,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 13,298,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322,180. The firm has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.