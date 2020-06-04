Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.19. 5,159,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,232. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.