Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,097,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.20. 6,415,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,549. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

