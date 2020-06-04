Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

