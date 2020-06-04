Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.90. 69,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

