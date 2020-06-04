Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $263.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

