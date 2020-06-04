Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.50. 17,899,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,099,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $321.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

