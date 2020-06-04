Chimpion Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $503,814.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02008766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00178363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00124550 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

