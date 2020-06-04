China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H alerts:

NYSE:CEA traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $18.78. 4,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.