China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.34. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 4,147 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

About China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

