Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,625.89

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,625.89 and traded as low as $1,200.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,225.00, with a volume of 2,233 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,366.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,623.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.44.

Churchill China (LON:CHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 81.70 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 78.10 ($1.03) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Churchill China plc will post 5939.9997499 EPS for the current year.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

