Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CLIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

LON:CLIN traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 888 ($11.68). 378,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,646. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.01. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 782.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

In other news, insider Shaun Edward Chilton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £41,600 ($54,722.44).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

