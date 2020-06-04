Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,240 ($16.31).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.98) price target (down from GBX 1,346 ($17.71)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,248.90 ($16.43).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of CBG stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,166 ($15.34). 221,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,062.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,307.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 878 shares of company stock worth $1,023,713.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.