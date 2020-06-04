Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 652,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,288.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,160,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

