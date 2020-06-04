Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,409,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,148,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

