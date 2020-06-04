Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 59,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 521,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. 13,548,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,242,636. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

