Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Price Target Raised to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON CDM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 350 ($4.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,244,895 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $529.65 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.05. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

