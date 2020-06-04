Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target cut by Barclays from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,091. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

