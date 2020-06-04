Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Concho Resources from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.20.

CXO traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,091. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Concho Resources by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Concho Resources by 172,052.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

